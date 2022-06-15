Ford Looks To Beat Tesla And GM In Race To Electric Pickup Truck Domination

Ford Motor Co. F looks to steer the electric vehicle narrative away from Tesla Inc. TSLA.

What Happened: According to Bloomberg Intelligence, Ford is ramping up production of its full-size battery-only pickup truck, the F-150 Lightning. Tesla and legacy rival General Motors Co. GM are expected to foray into this category next year, while Rivian Automotive Inc.'s RIVN small scale makes it non-threatening.

“If battery-electric vehicles are going to tip from 3% to a majority of new unit volume in the U.S., Ford and GM are the companies with the scale to make it happen,” the research report said.

“Ford's Lightning pickup is the first and potentially most important BEV from a legacy automaker during the transition.”

Why It Matters: The F-150 Lightning is Ford’s first big move towards electrification after it launched the Mustang Mach-E in December 2020. The legacy automaker began handing over the Lightning to customers in May, a month after starting production.

Tesla’s Cybertruck, on the other hand, will be launched “hopefully next year,” Musk told investors in January. That should give Ford a good head start in the category.

Ford revealed earlier this year it would nearly double the production capacity of F-150 Lightning pickups to 150,000 vehicles per year to meet growing demand. The automaker has nearly 200,000 reservations, excluding fleet reservations.

Ford says BEVs will be 40% of sales by 2030.

