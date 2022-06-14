ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Truist Cuts ASGN Price Target By 27% - Read Why

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
June 14, 2022 3:16 PM | 28 seconds read
  • ASGN Inc ASGN price target has been lowered to $110 (an upside of 32%) from $150 by Truist Securities analyst Tobey Sommer.
  • The price target reduction reflects a reduced forward earnings multiple among its peers. Meanwhile, the analyst maintained the Buy rating on the shares.
  • Sommer states that the company's emerging Consulting segment should be the fundamental reason to own the stock.
  • Price Action: ASGN shares are trading lower by 2.85% at $83.13 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsAnalyst ColorNewsPrice TargetReiterationAnalyst Ratings