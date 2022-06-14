Truist Cuts ASGN Price Target By 27% - Read Why

by

price target has been lowered to $110 (an upside of 32%) from $150 by analyst Tobey Sommer. The price target reduction reflects a reduced forward earnings multiple among its peers. Meanwhile, the analyst maintained the Buy rating on the shares.

Sommer states that the company's emerging Consulting segment should be the fundamental reason to own the stock.

Price Action: ASGN shares are trading lower by 2.85% at $83.13 on the last check Tuesday.

