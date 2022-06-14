Truist Cuts ASGN Price Target By 27% - Read Why

- ASGN Inc ASGN price target has been lowered to $110 (an upside of 32%) from $150 by Truist Securities analyst Tobey Sommer.
- The price target reduction reflects a reduced forward earnings multiple among its peers. Meanwhile, the analyst maintained the Buy rating on the shares.
- Sommer states that the company's emerging Consulting segment should be the fundamental reason to own the stock.
- Price Action: ASGN shares are trading lower by 2.85% at $83.13 on the last check Tuesday.
