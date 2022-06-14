Sony Heightens Microsoft Xbox Rivalry With Latest Move

by

Sony Group Corp's SONY Sony Interactive Entertainment disclosed the launch of its all-new PlayStationPlus game subscription service in North and South America, offering more flexibility and value for gaming fans.

Sony Interactive Entertainment disclosed the launch of its all-new PlayStationPlus game subscription service in North and South America, offering more flexibility and value for gaming fans. The service has one monthly fee and will incorporate its separate cloud gaming platform, PlayStation Now.

PlayStation Plus subscribers will migrate to the PlayStation Plus Essential tier with no additional payment and get cloud streaming access until their existing subscription expires.

Sony will also launch the service in 11 markets in Eastern Europe, covering 30 markets' access to cloud streaming.

The updated subscription service will likely make PlayStation Plus a better competitor against Microsoft Corp's MSFT Xbox Game Pass, the TechCrunch reports.

Xbox Game Pass, the TechCrunch reports. Sony claimed a more extensive game catalog and higher-priced subscription plan would have access to time-limited game trials and more benefits.

JP Morgan forecasts the gaming-market size to hit $360 billion by 2028 and music streaming to reach $55 billion by 2025.

JP Morgan expects Apple Inc's AAPL gaming and music offerings to likely jump 36% to $8.2 billion by 2025.

gaming and music offerings to likely jump 36% to $8.2 billion by 2025. Price Action: SONY shares closed lower by 4.69% at $83.93 on Monday.

SONY shares closed lower by 4.69% at $83.93 on Monday. Photo by Macro Verch via Flickr

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsTechMedia