JPMorgan Sees Big Jump In Apple Gaming, Music Revenue

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
June 13, 2022 2:55 PM | 1 min read
  • Apple Inc's AAPL revenue from gaming and music offerings will likely jump 36% to $8.2 billion by 2025, JP Morgan said, as the iPhone maker taps its vast user base to drive its subscription services.
  • The firm saw the two services will likely have a subscriber base of 180 million by 2025, or 110 million for music and 70 million for gaming, thanks to the surging internet and prosperous gaming industry.
  • Apple Music, launched in 2015, is the second-biggest music-streaming service after Spotify Technology S.A SPOT and will likely account for a more significant chunk of that revenue, raking in about $7 billion by 2025, as per the firm.
  • Apple Arcade, a gaming subscription service launched in 2019, will likely pull in $1.2 billion.
  • JP Morgan expects the gaming-market size to hit $360 billion by 2028 and music streaming to reach $55 billion by 2025.
  • Price Action: AAPL shares traded lower by 2.90% at $133.17 on the last check Monday.
  • Photo by Marco Verch via Flickr

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

