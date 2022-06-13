JPMorgan Sees Big Jump In Apple Gaming, Music Revenue

- Apple Inc's AAPL revenue from gaming and music offerings will likely jump 36% to $8.2 billion by 2025, JP Morgan said, as the iPhone maker taps its vast user base to drive its subscription services.
- The firm saw the two services will likely have a subscriber base of 180 million by 2025, or 110 million for music and 70 million for gaming, thanks to the surging internet and prosperous gaming industry.
- Apple Music, launched in 2015, is the second-biggest music-streaming service after Spotify Technology S.A SPOT and will likely account for a more significant chunk of that revenue, raking in about $7 billion by 2025, as per the firm.
- Apple Arcade, a gaming subscription service launched in 2019, will likely pull in $1.2 billion.
- JP Morgan expects the gaming-market size to hit $360 billion by 2028 and music streaming to reach $55 billion by 2025.
- Price Action: AAPL shares traded lower by 2.90% at $133.17 on the last check Monday.
