JPMorgan Sees Big Jump In Apple Gaming, Music Revenue

revenue from gaming and music offerings will likely jump 36% to $8.2 billion by 2025, JP Morgan said, as the iPhone maker taps its vast user base to drive its subscription services. The firm saw the two services will likely have a subscriber base of 180 million by 2025, or 110 million for music and 70 million for gaming, thanks to the surging internet and prosperous gaming industry.

Apple Music, launched in 2015, is the second-biggest music-streaming service after Spotify Technology S.A SPOT and will likely account for a more significant chunk of that revenue, raking in about $7 billion by 2025, as per the firm.

Apple Arcade, a gaming subscription service launched in 2019, will likely pull in $1.2 billion.

JP Morgan expects the gaming-market size to hit $360 billion by 2028 and music streaming to reach $55 billion by 2025.

AAPL shares traded lower by 2.90% at $133.17 on the last check Monday. Photo by Marco Verch via Flickr

