B. Riley Hikes Cadre's Price Target By 15%

- B. Riley analyst Jeff Van Sinderen raised the price target on Cadre Holdings Inc CDRE to $31 from $27 while maintaining the Buy rating on the shares.
- The analyst mentions that the company's follow-on offering will help it drive profitable growth over the next several years through accretive acquisitions, expanding product offerings, entering new markets, and expanding geographically.
- Van Sinderen believes Cadre will yield incremental revenue from explosive ordnance disposal suit sales to help Ukraine's cleanup and reconstruction.
- Price Action: CDRE shares are trading lower by 11.56% at $18.93 on the last check Monday.
