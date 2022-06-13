ñol

B. Riley Hikes Cadre's Price Target By 15%

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
June 13, 2022 1:02 PM | 1 min read
  • B. Riley analyst Jeff Van Sinderen raised the price target on Cadre Holdings Inc CDRE to $31 from $27 while maintaining the Buy rating on the shares.
  • The analyst mentions that the company's follow-on offering will help it drive profitable growth over the next several years through accretive acquisitions, expanding product offerings, entering new markets, and expanding geographically.
  • Van Sinderen believes Cadre will yield incremental revenue from explosive ordnance disposal suit sales to help Ukraine's cleanup and reconstruction.
  • Price Action: CDRE shares are trading lower by 11.56% at $18.93 on the last check Monday.

