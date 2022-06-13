B. Riley Hikes Cadre's Price Target By 15%

by

B. Riley analyst Jeff Van Sinderen raised the price target on Cadre Holdings Inc CDRE to $31 from $27 while maintaining the Buy rating on the shares.

The analyst mentions that the company's follow-on offering will help it drive profitable growth over the next several years through accretive acquisitions, expanding product offerings, entering new markets, and expanding geographically.

Van Sinderen believes Cadre will yield incremental revenue from explosive ordnance disposal suit sales to help Ukraine's cleanup and reconstruction.

Price Action: CDRE shares are trading lower by 11.56% at $18.93 on the last check Monday.

