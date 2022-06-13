TECO 2030 Launches Hydrogen Tanker Concept With Partners

TECO 2030 TECFF is launching a hydrogen powered tanker concept, Hy-Ekotank, together with our partners Ektank AB, Shell Shipping and Maritime, and DNV.

The hydrogen powered tanker will allow zero emission at berth, and up to 100% reduction of GHG emissions during voyage.

"We are humble to work on Hy-Ekotank with Ektank, Shell and DNV, as we believe these partners are a perfect match. With a cargo owner, shipowner, classification society, and a fuel cell provider, we will show the world what hydrogen is capable of doing for the maritime shipping industry." says Tore Enger, Group CEO, TECO 2030. "Remember, it is all about eliminating emissions, and increasing value-adding activities."

TECO 2030 says this pioneering concept could become a first mover in this maritime shipping segment and contribute to the developments of achieving the ambitious climate targets committed by the European Union.

As part of the European Green Deal, the EU has committed to reducing GHG emissions by 55% by 2030, and a binding target of achieving climate neutrality by 2050. Under the ‘Fit for 55 package’ the EU is currently developing its climate, energy and transport-related legislation to align current laws with the 2030 and 2050 ambitions.

Also Read: A Brand New ETF To Save The Ocean: What Investors Need To Know

"We are pleased to contribute with our high-quality and energy-efficient vessels towards the development of zero-emission technologies to meet environmental demands and regulations." says Jörgen Johnsson, CEO Ektank AB. "We are delighted with how suitable our vessels fit into the concept of Hy-Ekotank which is aligned perfectly with our Company’s environmental strategy."

The companies say there is a great and ever-increasing need for technological innovation in zero-emission solutions developed for maritime transport, in particular for retrofitting of existing ships. Switching from traditional petroleum-based marine fuels to zero-carbon alternatives such as hydrogen can drastically shrink shipping’s climate impact.