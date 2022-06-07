A Brand New ETF To Save The Ocean: What Investors Need To Know

Investors passionate about the health of the oceans now have a brand-new ETF to buy to support the environment and invest in some innovative companies.

What Happened? Today, Newday Impact launched the Newday Ocean Health ETF AHOY. The AHOY fund invests in companies that are diverting ocean-bound plastic waste, managing ocean acidification caused by CO2 emissions, supporting sustainable fisheries, and exploring other strategies to combat ocean pollution and threats to marine health.

Why It's Important: In addition to its commitment to targeting companies actively supporting the world's oceans, the AHOY fund had pledged to donate 5% of its revenue to environmental nonprofit organization EarthEcho International. Newday Impact and EarthEcho have partnered since 2021 to educate children on sustainability and gather data and insights on oceanic health.

"Our Ocean Health ETF portfolio is 100% focused on companies with effective, legitimate green agendas, based on the knowledge and relationships we’ve built in our five years of impact investing," said Doug Heske, CEO of Newday Impact.

The AHOY fund is Newday's first ETF and was developed in partnership with Toroso Investments and Tidal ETF Services. The fund's initial holdings have not yet been disclosed, but its website lists an initial expense ratio of 0.75%.

Benzinga's Take: ESG investing has been one of the biggest trends on Wall Street in recent years, and any investors passionate about ocean health specifically could feel good about owning the AHOY fund. The iShares Global Clean Energy ETF ICLN, the largest green energy fund, has held up relatively well so far in 2022, down just 2.8% year-to-date.