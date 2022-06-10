Craig-Hallum Cuts FuelCell Energy Price Target By Half - Read Why

by

FuelCell Energy Inc FCEL price target has been lowered to $3 (a downside of 19%) from $6 by Craig-Hallum analyst Eric Stine.

Stine specified that the company reported Q2 results well below expectations, with backlog up modestly on a sequential basis.

FuelCell continues to demonstrate excellent momentum in expanding its Generation Portfolio, although the analyst would want to see additional product traction beyond POSCO Holdings PKX.

. Price Action: FCEL shares are trading lower by 2.24% at $3.72 on the last check Friday.

