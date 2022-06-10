Craig-Hallum Cuts FuelCell Energy Price Target By Half - Read Why

- FuelCell Energy Inc FCEL price target has been lowered to $3 (a downside of 19%) from $6 by Craig-Hallum analyst Eric Stine.
- The analyst maintained the Hold rating on the shares.
- Stine specified that the company reported Q2 results well below expectations, with backlog up modestly on a sequential basis.
- Related: FuelCell Energy Shares Slide Post Q2 Miss
- FuelCell continues to demonstrate excellent momentum in expanding its Generation Portfolio, although the analyst would want to see additional product traction beyond POSCO Holdings PKX.
- Price Action: FCEL shares are trading lower by 2.24% at $3.72 on the last check Friday.
- Photo Via Company
