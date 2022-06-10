ñol

Craig-Hallum Cuts FuelCell Energy Price Target By Half - Read Why

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
June 10, 2022 2:10 PM | 1 min read
  • FuelCell Energy Inc FCEL price target has been lowered to $3 (a downside of 19%) from $6 by Craig-Hallum analyst Eric Stine.
  • The analyst maintained the Hold rating on the shares.
  • Stine specified that the company reported Q2 results well below expectations, with backlog up modestly on a sequential basis.
  • Related: FuelCell Energy Shares Slide Post Q2 Miss
  • FuelCell continues to demonstrate excellent momentum in expanding its Generation Portfolio, although the analyst would want to see additional product traction beyond POSCO Holdings PKX.
  • Price Action: FCEL shares are trading lower by 2.24% at $3.72 on the last check Friday.
  • Photo Via Company

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

