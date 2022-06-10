NiSun Shares Jump On Share Buyback Approval

by

NiSun Intl Enterprise Development Group Co, Ltd's NISN board approved a share buyback of up to $8 million.

board approved a share buyback of up to $8 million. The share buyback program will be effective in June 2022 and will likely last through the next six months.

NiSun held $91.6 million in cash and equivalents as of December 31 and generated $23.9 million in operating cash flow.

NiSun reported FY21 revenue growth of 280% year-on-year to $160.2 million.

Revenue from Financial Services grew by 118% Y/Y to $92.1 million. Revenue from Supply Chain Trading Business was $68.1 million.

EPS was $1.41

Price Action: NISN shares traded higher by 18.8% at $1.01 in the premarket on the last check Friday.

