NiSun Shares Soar Post 280% Revenue Growth In FY21

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
May 17, 2022 12:54 PM | 1 min read
  • NiSun International Enterprise Development Group Co, Ltd NISN reported FY21 revenue growth of 280% year-on-year to $160.2 million.
  • Revenue from Financial Services grew by 118% Y/Y to $92.1 million.
  • Revenue from Supply Chain Trading Business was $68.1 million.
  • Gross profit from continuing operations increased by 143% Y/Y to $54.0 million due to a significant increase in demand from SME enterprises in mainland China.
  • EPS was $1.41 versus a $(0.71) loss last year.
  • NiSun held $91.6 million in cash and equivalents and generated $23.9 million in operating cash flow.
  • Price Action: NISN shares traded higher by 18.3% at $0.71 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

