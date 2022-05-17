NiSun Shares Soar Post 280% Revenue Growth In FY21

by

NiSun International Enterprise Development Group Co, Ltd NISN reported FY21 revenue growth of 280% year-on-year to $160.2 million.

Revenue from Financial Services grew by 118% Y/Y to $92.1 million.

Revenue from Supply Chain Trading Business was $68.1 million.

Gross profit from continuing operations increased by 143% Y/Y to $54.0 million due to a significant increase in demand from SME enterprises in mainland China.

EPS was $1.41 versus a $(0.71) loss last year.

NiSun held $91.6 million in cash and equivalents and generated $23.9 million in operating cash flow.

Price Action: NISN shares traded higher by 18.3% at $0.71 on the last check Tuesday.

