ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Chanel Owners Pocket $5B Windfall On Post-Pandemic Boom: Bloomberg

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 10, 2022 7:30 AM | 1 min read
  • French luxury fashion brand Chanel’s owners raked in a $5 billion windfall in 2021, Bloomberg reported.
  • Citing the U.K. filings, the report noted Wertheimer family, which owns the brand, got two $2.5 billion dividends in 2021 through their Cayman Islands-based holding company.
  • The surge in the global demand for Chanel’s products shot the owner’s fortunes to new highs.
  • Specifically, the report cited Bloomberg Billionaires Index that the Wertheimers’ net worth skyrocketed 37% in 2022 to $90 billion.
  • The company looks to invest $1 billion in 2022 and plans to hire more than 3,500 workers, the report added.
  • Photo Via Company

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsMedia