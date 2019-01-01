Christian Dior is a holding company with full ownership of Christian Dior Couture and a controlling interest in LVMH. Christian Dior Couture sells apparel, leather goods, jewellery, and accessories under various Dior brands. Most sales are through its own retail stores. Through LVMH, the company operates the following business groups: wines and spirits, fashion and leather goods, watches and jewellery, perfumes and cosmetics, and selective retailing. LVMH has dozens of well-known brands throughout its businesses, including Dom Perignon, Hennessy, Louis Vuitton, Fendi, TAG Heuer, and Sephora. The company's revenue is distributed throughout Europe, Asia, and the United States.