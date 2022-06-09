ñol

Target Hikes Dividend By 20%

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 9, 2022 1:07 PM | 1 min read
  • Target Corp TGT has increased its quarterly dividend by 20% to $1.08 per share from the prior quarterly dividend of $0.90.
  • The dividend is payable on September 10, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 17, 2022.
  • Target held $1.1 billion in cash and equivalents as of April 30, 2022.
  • Price Action: TGT shares are trading higher by 0.43% at $157.37 on the last check Thursday.
  • Photo Via Wikimedia Commons

