Target Hikes Dividend By 20%

by

Target Corp TGT has increased its quarterly dividend by 20% to $1.08 per share from the prior quarterly dividend of $0.90.

has increased its quarterly dividend by 20% to $1.08 per share from the prior quarterly dividend of $0.90. The dividend is payable on September 10, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 17, 2022.

Target held $1.1 billion in cash and equivalents as of April 30, 2022.

Price Action: TGT shares are trading higher by 0.43% at $157.37 on the last check Thursday.

TGT shares are trading higher by 0.43% at $157.37 on the last check Thursday. Photo Via Wikimedia Commons

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsDividends