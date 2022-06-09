ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

IEA Bags $126M Follow-On Contract From Illinois Department Of Transportation

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
June 9, 2022 12:00 PM | 1 min read
  • Infrastructure & Energy Alternatives Inc IEA has secured a $126 million follow-on contract from the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT).
  • IEA received the initial $126 million contract in July 2021, with work under the contract's first phase on track to be completed in November 2023.
  • White Construction and William Charles Construction, wholly-owned IEA subsidiaries, will execute the project.
  • The project covers phase two of the reconstruction of the I-57 and I-74 interchange in Champaign County, Illinois. It includes pavement reconstruction, lane additions, and replacement of existing bridges.
  • Work is expected to begin in July 2022, with an estimated completion date in June 2024.
  • Price Action: IEA shares are trading higher by 1.81% at $8.99 on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsContractsSmall Cap