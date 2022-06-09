IEA Bags $126M Follow-On Contract From Illinois Department Of Transportation

- Infrastructure & Energy Alternatives Inc IEA has secured a $126 million follow-on contract from the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT).
- IEA received the initial $126 million contract in July 2021, with work under the contract's first phase on track to be completed in November 2023.
- White Construction and William Charles Construction, wholly-owned IEA subsidiaries, will execute the project.
- The project covers phase two of the reconstruction of the I-57 and I-74 interchange in Champaign County, Illinois. It includes pavement reconstruction, lane additions, and replacement of existing bridges.
- Work is expected to begin in July 2022, with an estimated completion date in June 2024.
- Price Action: IEA shares are trading higher by 1.81% at $8.99 on the last check Thursday.
