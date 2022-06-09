ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

5 Value Stocks In The Financial Services Sector

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 9, 2022 11:28 AM | 1 min read

Understanding Value Stocks

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the financial services sector that may be worth watching:

  1. Norwood Financial NWFL - P/E: 7.83
  2. Piper Sandler PIPR - P/E: 7.87
  3. Enova International ENVA - P/E: 5.09
  4. OFG Bancorp OFG - P/E: 9.33
  5. X Financial XYF - P/E: 1.41

Norwood Financial's earnings per share for Q1 sits at $0.87, whereas in Q4, they were at 0.81. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 4.09%, which has decreased by 0.22% from 4.31% last quarter.

Piper Sandler saw a decrease in earnings per share from 7.84 in Q4 to $3.12 now. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 2.01%, which has increased by 0.46% from 1.55% last quarter.

Most recently, Enova International reported earnings per share at $1.67, whereas in Q4 earnings per share sat at $1.61. OFG Bancorp has reported Q1 earnings per share at $0.76, which has increased by 15.15% compared to Q4, which was 0.66. Its most recent dividend yield is at 2.3%, which has increased by 0.14% from 2.16% in the previous quarter.

Most recently, X Financial reported earnings per share at $0.43, whereas in Q4 earnings per share sat at $0.51.

The Significance: A value stock may need some time to rebound from its undervalued position. The risk of investing in a value stock is that this emergence may never materialize.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-VSNews