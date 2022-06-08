United Airlines Adds New Transpacific Destination - Guess Where?

by

United Airlines Holdings Inc UAL plans a year-round, nonstop service between San Francisco and Brisbane starting in October.

plans a year-round, nonstop service between San Francisco and Brisbane starting in October. Because of the airline's new collaboration with Virgin Australia, United customers will be able to conveniently connect to nearly 20 other cities within Australia from Brisbane.

United's new Brisbane service will operate three times weekly on a Boeing Co BA 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft.

787-9 Dreamliner aircraft. The launch of this route is supported by The Queensland Government's Attracting Aviation Investment Fund, which was established to help rebuild the country's international tourism industry. United's new service will support 385 local jobs.

The airline recently restarted its San Francisco-Melbourne service this June.

United currently flies nonstop to Sydney from San Francisco and Los Angeles and offers nonstop flights between Melbourne and the U.S.

Price Action: UAL shares are trading lower by 3.70% at $44.73 on the last check Wednesday.

UAL shares are trading lower by 3.70% at $44.73 on the last check Wednesday. Photo Via Wikimedia Commons

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsTravelGeneral