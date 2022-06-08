Key Takeaways From Baidu's First EV Launch

- Baidu, Inc BIDU electric vehicle arm Jidu Auto launched a "robot" concept car via an online press conference held on Baidu's metaverse-themed app Xirang.
- It is the first vehicle to be revealed by a Chinese internet company.
- The concept car is free of door handles and is fully controlled via voice recognition, Reuters reports.
- Jidu looks to commercialize the model, which would be 90% similar to the concept car, in 2023.
- The 'robot' EVs will possess autonomous Level 4 capabilities bypassing human intervention and utilize Qualcomm Inc's QCOM 8295 chips, which will enable users to access voice assistance offline.
- Jidu will also build two lidars and 12 cameras alongside the car.
- Jidu, co-funded by Chinese automaker Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd GELYY, will manufacture in Hangzhou Bay in China's eastern city of Ningbo, where Geely has several plants.
- Jidu hired ex-Cadillac designer Frank Wu as its head of design, and Wang Weibao, a former Apple Inc AAPL EV initiative Project Titan, as its head of intelligent driving.
- Price Action: BIDU shares traded higher by 2.44% at $150.58 on the last check Wednesday.
- Photo via Company
