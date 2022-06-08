Walmart Expands Transportation Partnerships To Reduce Emissions

- Walmart Inc WMT said it is transforming its transportation fleet through collaborations with manufacturers of three different fuel types – renewable natural gas, hydrogen, and electric.
- The retail giant will partner with Cummins Inc CMI and will receive new 15-liter Natural Gas Engines and add them to a few of its trucks.
- It has also secured agreements with Chevron Corp CVX to supply its trucks with CNG linked to renewable natural gas.
- The company also plans to test capabilities and performance of Capacity’s second-generation hydrogen fuel cell yard truck.
- The move forms part of Walmart’s 2040 goal to achieve zero emissions across its global operations.
- Walmart’s fleet in the U.S. consists of 12,000 drivers, 10,000 tractors, and 80,000 trailers, driving 1.1 billion miles every year.
- Later this summer, WMT aims to run a battery-electric day cab proof of concept with Freightliner’s eCascadia and Nikola Corp NKLA Tre BEV out of a distribution center in Fontana, California.
