ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Walmart Expands Transportation Partnerships To Reduce Emissions

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 8, 2022 7:38 AM | 1 min read
  • Walmart Inc WMT said it is transforming its transportation fleet through collaborations with manufacturers of three different fuel types – renewable natural gas, hydrogen, and electric.
  • The retail giant will partner with Cummins Inc CMI and will receive new 15-liter Natural Gas Engines and add them to a few of its trucks.
  • It has also secured agreements with Chevron Corp CVX to supply its trucks with CNG linked to renewable natural gas.
  • The company also plans to test capabilities and performance of Capacity’s second-generation hydrogen fuel cell yard truck.
  • The move forms part of Walmart’s 2040 goal to achieve zero emissions across its global operations.
  • Walmart’s fleet in the U.S. consists of 12,000 drivers, 10,000 tractors, and 80,000 trailers, driving 1.1 billion miles every year.
  • Later this summer, WMT aims to run a battery-electric day cab proof of concept with Freightliner’s eCascadia and Nikola Corp NKLA Tre BEV out of a distribution center in Fontana, California. 
  • Price Action: WMT shares closed lower by 1.34% at $123.20 on Tuesday.
  • Photo Via Company

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsGeneral