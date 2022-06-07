Union Pacific Joins RailPulse Coalition - Read What's The Benefit

by

Union Pacific Corp UNP has joined the RailPulse coalition and its effort to develop, broaden and accelerate the use of GPS and other telematics technologies in North America's freight rail industry.

RailPulse was formed in 2020 as a coalition of railcar owners working together to increase safety, efficiency, and visibility in the rail industry.

RailPulse already has six members, including GATX Corp GATX , Genesee & Wyoming, Norfolk Southern Corp NSC , TrinityRail, Watco, and Greenbrier Companies Inc GBX .

RailPulse is on track to meet its initial milestone for platform introduction in early 2023.

Price Action: UNP shares are trading higher by 1.03% at $227.50 on the last check Tuesday.

