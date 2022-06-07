ñol

What's Going On With Novavax Stock Today?

by Adam Eckert, Benzinga Staff Writer 
June 7, 2022 3:22 PM | 1 min read

Novavax Inc NVAX shares have been halted since the pre-market session as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration holds a meeting to determine the fate of the company's COVID-19 vaccine.

A committee of independent FDA vaccination advisors have been assessing the safety of the company's vaccine on Tuesday at a FDA Advisory Committee meeting.

The committee aims to decide whether or not it should recommend the Novavax vaccine for adults in the U.S. Following the meeting, the FDA will make a final authorization decision. The Novavax vaccine has already been authorized in several countries outside the U.S. It would be the fourth COVID-19 vaccine to receive authorization in the U.S. 

Novavax is a biotechnology company that works in the clinical stage of development with a focus on delivering novel products that prevent a broad range of diseases.

See Also: Why Kiromic Biopharma Shares Are Skyrocketing Today

NVAX Price Action: Novavax shares have traded between $41.10 and $277.79 over a 52-week period.

The stock remained halted at press time, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Photo: Maryland GovPics from Flickr.

Posted In: why it's movingNewsFDAMoversTrading Ideas