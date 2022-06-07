Why Kiromic Biopharma Shares Are Skyrocketing Today

Kiromic Biopharma Inc KRBP shares are trading higher by 78.5% at $0.50 after the company entered a Sponsored Research Agreement (SRA) under which in vivo preclinical data will be generated from Kiromic's Gamma Delta T cell allogeneic therapies.

"We believe that the SRA will enable us to generate key in vivo data efficiently and swiftly that will demonstrate the synergistic advantages of our Gamma Delta T cell therapies in combination with existing anticancer treatment modalities. These submissions will expand the total number of our product candidate therapies to five. The first of these three new IND submissions - the Deltacel™ - is expected to be submitted during the second half of the year," stated Pietro Bersani, Chief Executive Officer of Kiromic BioPharma.

"Importantly, we expect to begin the activation of the Deltacel clinical trial by the end of this year. We believe utilizing non-genetically engineered Gamma Delta T cells as our first-in-human study is ideal to establish the tolerability and safety of our proprietary allogeneic cell therapy platform."

Kiromic BioPharma is a biotechnology company.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Kiromic BioPharma has a 52-week high of $11.00 and a 52-week low of $0.23.