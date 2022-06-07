ñol

Citi Recommends Nvidia, Marvell To Seek Refuge Amid Semiconductor Downturn

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
June 7, 2022 2:41 PM | 1 min read
  • Citi hosted meetings at NVIDIA Corp NVDAApplied Materials, Inc AMAT, and Marvell Technology, Inc MRVL as part of the Annual Silicon Valley Tech Bus Tour. 
  • Marvell confirmed a lack of slowdown in cloud data center demand and a disproportionate amount of growth or 50%+ coming from new product cycles. 
  • Applied Materials looked to benefit from long-term secular growth drivers like advanced packaging (~$1 billion sales in 2023) and GAA device inflection (~500bps of share gain on incremental $1 billion opportunity). 
  • Overall, comments from the bus tour supported Citi's view that semi caps and product cycle-driven cloud data center stocks like Nvidia and Marvell were better places to hide for investors amidst a semis downturn.
  • Price Action: NVDA shares traded higher by 0.22% at $188.27 on the last check Tuesday.

