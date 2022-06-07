Citi Recommends Nvidia, Marvell To Seek Refuge Amid Semiconductor Downturn

by

Citi hosted meetings at NVIDIA Corp NVDA , Applied Materials, Inc AMAT , and Marvell Technology, Inc MRVL as part of the Annual Silicon Valley Tech Bus Tour.

, , and as part of the Annual Silicon Valley Tech Bus Tour. Marvell confirmed a lack of slowdown in cloud data center demand and a disproportionate amount of growth or 50%+ coming from new product cycles.

Applied Materials looked to benefit from long-term secular growth drivers like advanced packaging (~$1 billion sales in 2023) and GAA device inflection (~500bps of share gain on incremental $1 billion opportunity).

Overall, comments from the bus tour supported Citi's view that semi caps and product cycle-driven cloud data center stocks like Nvidia and Marvell were better places to hide for investors amidst a semis downturn.

Price Action: NVDA shares traded higher by 0.22% at $188.27 on the last check Tuesday.

