Mizuho's Bullish Re-Rating On PayPal Had An Apple Connection - Read To Know

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
June 7, 2022 2:40 PM | 1 min read
  • Mizuho analyst Dan Dolev's proprietary survey of PayPal Holdings, Inc's PYPL Venmo and Apple Inc AAPL Apple Pay exhibited a "strong appetite" to tap to pay with Venmo if Apple opened up its near field communication to Venmo. 
  • Dolev estimates that tap-to-pay with Venmo could present a 10% total payment volume and 15%-20% sales upside given Venmo's high in-store take rates and its stored balance-driven funding mix. 
  • Also Read: Here's How PayPal Helped Trigger EU Antitrust Allegations Against Apple
  • Dolev was optimistic about the likelihood of Apple opening up its NFC to Venmo, further amplified by Apple's tap-to-pay partnership with Block, Inc SQ
  • Dolev reiterated a Buy rating on PayPal with a $120 price target.
  • Price Action: PYPL shares traded higher by 1.83% at $88.39 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

