eBay Launches Vault For Trading Cards

- eBay Inc EBAY has launched the eBay vault for digital collectors.
- eBay vault is a 31,000 square foot, 24/7 secured, temperature-controlled facility and digital marketplace for collectors.
- eBay vault eligibility requires assets to have been bought for $750 and above in the U.S, purchased directly on eBay.
- The vault will enable users to manage their collections and supports the ability to fractionalization through eBay's Authenticity Guarantee.
- eBay vault will expand to include additional collectibles categories and luxury goods by 2023.
- Price Action: EBAY shares are trading lower by 1.40% at $47.01 on the last check Tuesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.