eBay Launches Vault For Trading Cards

has launched the eBay vault for digital collectors. eBay vault is a 31,000 square foot, 24/7 secured, temperature-controlled facility and digital marketplace for collectors.

eBay vault eligibility requires assets to have been bought for $750 and above in the U.S, purchased directly on eBay.

The vault will enable users to manage their collections and supports the ability to fractionalization through eBay's Authenticity Guarantee.

eBay vault will expand to include additional collectibles categories and luxury goods by 2023.

Price Action: EBAY shares are trading lower by 1.40% at $47.01 on the last check Tuesday.

