eBay Launches Vault For Trading Cards

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 7, 2022 12:56 PM | 1 min read
  • eBay Inc EBAY has launched the eBay vault for digital collectors.
  • eBay vault is a 31,000 square foot, 24/7 secured, temperature-controlled facility and digital marketplace for collectors. 
  • eBay vault eligibility requires assets to have been bought for $750 and above in the U.S, purchased directly on eBay.
  • The vault will enable users to manage their collections and supports the ability to fractionalization through eBay's Authenticity Guarantee.
  • eBay vault will expand to include additional collectibles categories and luxury goods by 2023. 
  • Price Action: EBAY shares are trading lower by 1.40% at $47.01 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsGeneral