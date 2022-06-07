ñol

Formula 1 Streaming License Could Be Major Catalyst For Netflix - Read Why

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
June 7, 2022 2:46 PM | 1 min read
  • Netflix, Inc NFLXWalt Disney Company  DIS ESPN, and Comcast Corp's CMCSA NBCUniversal bid for a new streaming license for Formula 1, likely to begin in 2023, the TechCrunch reports.
  • Amazon.com Inc AMZN Amazon Prime was also a part of the bid, the Insider reports.
  • ESPN acknowledged their aggressive pursuit of renewal as Formula 1 weighed other options.
  • ESPN was the rights-holder in the U.S. for F1, which will expire in 2022. ESPN has been the right-holder since 2017. NBCUniversal held the rights for the previous five years. 
  • The F1 targeted $100 million for the rights. 
  • ESPN submitted an opening bid of $70 million, well below the targeted figure.
  • Netflix's victory could prove a significant boost as it battled subscriber declineApple Inc AAPL and Amazon Prime forayed sports streaming by forging deals, while Disney and Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc WBD already owned a range of sports content.
  • Netflix's lack of an in-house sports negotiator could put them at a disadvantage.
  • Price Action: NFLX shares traded higher by 0.34% at $197.81 on the last check Tuesday.
  • Photo via Wikimedia Commons

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

