Jane Street Global Sues London Metal Exchange Related For Canceled Nickel Trades: Reuters

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
June 7, 2022 7:37 AM | 1 min read

London Metal Exchange faces its second lawsuit in a week for $15.3 million from U.S.-based Jane Street Global Trading, following the cancellation of nickel trades in March, reported Reuters.

A Jane Street representative stated that canceling nickel trades "at a period of heightened volatility severely undermines the integrity of the markets and sets a dangerous precedent that calls future contracts into question."

RelatedElliott Management Files Lawsuit Against London Metal Exchange Over Canceled Nickel Trades: WSJ

In a statement, the Hong Kong bourse said that the allegation by the US quantitative fund and market maker was "without merit, and the LME will vigorously contest it."

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: News