ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Elliott Management Files Lawsuit Against London Metal Exchange Over Canceled Nickel Trades: WSJ

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
June 6, 2022 7:51 AM | 1 min read

Elliott Management Corp., an activist hedge fund manager, sued the London Metal Exchange for more than $456 million after the exchange paused nickel trading and invalidated some contracts to dramatic swings in the metal's price, reported WSJ.

The case adds to the LME's problems, which are also under investigation by British financial regulators.

What happened: Elliott is disputing the exchange's decision to delete trades it claims it made in the early hours of March 8.

RelatedRussia Impact - London Metal Exchange Suspends Nickel Trading After 250% Price Spike

"The LME management is of the view that the claim is without merit, and the LME will contest it vigorously," stated Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing Ltd., which owns LME.

The hedge-fund firm, founded by billionaire Paul Singer, argues the metal exchange's action "was unlawful on public law grounds and/or constituted a violation of the claimants' human rights," HKEX said.

Elliott filed the case in the English High Court using two different entities: Elliott Associates LP and Elliott International LP. The claim is being pursued as a judicial review, a proceeding in which a judge determines the validity of a public body's decision or action.

Also read: Nickel Hits Limit Down Again On London Metal Exchange, Falls 12%

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: London Metal ExchangeNews