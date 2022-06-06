ñol

H.C. Wainwright Predicts Yatra Online Stock Price To Double

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 6, 2022 2:15 PM | 1 min read
  • H.C. Wainwright & Co analyst Scott Buck maintained its Buy rating on the shares of Yatra Online Inc (NASDAQ: YTRA), with a price target of $4.
  • The analyst said though Q4 results were negatively impacted by the Omicron variant in January, demand was at 90.0% of pre-COVID levels across both leisure and corporate travel as of May.
  • RelatedYatra Online Shares Drop Following Q4 Results; Sees Recovery In Corporate, Consumer Businesses
  • Scott also noted that the company indicated that its recovery in corporate travel is currently outpacing the industry, which is a positive aspect.
  • As travel demand returns to and even exceeds pre-pandemic levels, he believes cost-cutting over the past two years should help drive significant operating leverage in the business.
  • Scot added that an Indian IPO could potentially unlock significant value for U.S shareholders and serve as a meaningful catalyst for YTRA shares.
  • He expects investors to become more constructive on YTRA shares as travel demand continues to increase and the pandemic has faded.
  • Price Action: YTRA shares are trading higher by 2.65% at $1.94 on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsAnalyst ColorNewsPenny StocksPrice TargetReiterationTravelAnalyst RatingsGeneral