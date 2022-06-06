H.C. Wainwright Predicts Yatra Online Stock Price To Double

by

analyst Scott Buck maintained its Buy rating on the shares of (NASDAQ: YTRA), with a price target of $4. The analyst said though Q4 results were negatively impacted by the Omicron variant in January, demand was at 90.0% of pre-COVID levels across both leisure and corporate travel as of May.

Scott also noted that the company indicated that its recovery in corporate travel is currently outpacing the industry, which is a positive aspect.

As travel demand returns to and even exceeds pre-pandemic levels, he believes cost-cutting over the past two years should help drive significant operating leverage in the business.

Scot added that an Indian IPO could potentially unlock significant value for U.S shareholders and serve as a meaningful catalyst for YTRA shares.

He expects investors to become more constructive on YTRA shares as travel demand continues to increase and the pandemic has faded.

Price Action: YTRA shares are trading higher by 2.65% at $1.94 on the last check Monday.

