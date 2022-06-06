ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Citigroup Looks To Hire Over 4K Tech Specialists To Tap Pandemic Induced Digital Boom

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
June 6, 2022 2:39 PM | 1 min read
  • Citigroup, Inc C looks to hire over 4,000 tech staff to help shift its institutional clients online following the pandemic, Bloomberg quoted from an interview with Jonathan Lofthouse.
  • The head of markets and enterprise risk technology acknowledged that over 1,000 recruits would join the market technology team under an aggressive growth strategy. It was a growing trend seen amongst banks in their quest to make services available remotely for both clients and workers,
  • Lofthouse acknowledged the digital explosion across industries encompassing the delivery of groceries delivered to binge-watching Netflix, Inc NFLX, which continued during the pandemic recovery.
  • Also Read: How The COVID-19 Pandemic Turned Amazon, Netflix Into Essential Businesses
  • Citi aimed to digitalize most of its client experience as possible, front and back, and modernize its technology for a competitive advantage, ultimately boosting returns.
  • The banking and broader job market mostly chased data specialists. 
  • Lofthouse expected training and flexible working models would help retain the employees.
  • Price Action: C shares traded higher by 0.30% at $51.49 on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsTechMedia