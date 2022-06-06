Citigroup Looks To Hire Over 4K Tech Specialists To Tap Pandemic Induced Digital Boom

- Citigroup, Inc C looks to hire over 4,000 tech staff to help shift its institutional clients online following the pandemic, Bloomberg quoted from an interview with Jonathan Lofthouse.
- The head of markets and enterprise risk technology acknowledged that over 1,000 recruits would join the market technology team under an aggressive growth strategy. It was a growing trend seen amongst banks in their quest to make services available remotely for both clients and workers,
- Lofthouse acknowledged the digital explosion across industries encompassing the delivery of groceries delivered to binge-watching Netflix, Inc NFLX, which continued during the pandemic recovery.
- Citi aimed to digitalize most of its client experience as possible, front and back, and modernize its technology for a competitive advantage, ultimately boosting returns.
- The banking and broader job market mostly chased data specialists.
- Lofthouse expected training and flexible working models would help retain the employees.
- Price Action: C shares traded higher by 0.30% at $51.49 on the last check Monday.
