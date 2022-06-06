ñol

Etsy Launches Purchase Protection Program - Check Out The Benefits

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 6, 2022 11:49 AM | 1 min read
  • Etsy Inc ETSY has launched the Etsy Purchase Protection program.
  • From August 1, buyers will receive a full refund for purchases on Etsy.com if the items don't match the description, arrive damaged, or never arrive.
  • The company will invest over $25 million annually to cover refunds at no additional cost to sellers.
  • The investment will help cover refunds of sellers for qualifying orders up to $250.
  • "This program will help buyers feel more confident when they shop from small businesses on Etsy, while we invest directly in our sellers to provide them an important layer of assurance," said COO Raina Moskowitz.
  • Price Action: ETSY shares are trading higher by 3.46% at $83.79 on the last check Monday.

