ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

5 Short Squeeze Candidates To Watch This Week: Cassava Sciences Tops List, GameStop Short Interest And Cost To Borrow Rise

by Chris Katje, Benzinga Staff Writer 
June 6, 2022 11:40 AM | 2 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • Vertex Energy ranks third on the Fintel short squeeze leaderboard, moving up nine positions for the week.
  • GameStop remains in the fifth place position on the leaderboard for the week, with 24.1% of the float short.

Potential short squeeze plays gained steam in 2021, with new retail traders looking for the next huge move.

A short squeeze can occur when a heavily shorted stock rises in value instead of falling. Short sellers could be looking to close out their position and can face a loss if they have to buy back the shares they initially borrowed at a higher price.

A squeeze can occur when short sellers are forced into buying to cover their position, which can cause shares to move up higher on many occasions.

Fintel Data: Data from Fintel, which requires a subscription, provides a look at several of the top shorted stocks and data on how likely a short squeeze is to occur.

Here’s a look at Fintel’s top five short squeeze candidates for the week of June 6.

Cassava Sciences: No stranger to the short squeeze leaderboard, biotechnology company Cassava Sciences SAVA moves up 21 positions to top this week’s Fintel short squeeze candidates. Data shows 31.6% of the float is short and Cassava has a cost to borrow of 75.1%. Shares have traded between $15.72 and $146.16 over the last 52-weeks.

TherapeuticsMD: Drug development company TherapeuticsMD TXMD ranks second on this week’s leaderboard. The company, which as a focus on developing products targeted for women, has 17.7% of the float short and a cost to borrow of 75.9%. The company moved up seven positions to enter the top five short squeeze candidates.

Related Link: 5 Short Squeeze Candidates To Watch This Week: Redbox Tops List With Huge Numbers, GameStop Rejoins The Leaderboard 

Vertex Energy: Environmental services company Vertex Energy VTNR ranks third on the Fintel short squeeze leaderboard, moving up nine positions for the week. Data shows 26.5% of the float short and a cost to borrow of 21.8%.

Eos Energy Enterprises: Battery storage solutions company Eos Energy Enterprises EOSE announced a SPAC merger to go public back in September 2020. The company has seen shares trade between $1 and $21.80 over the last 52-weeks. Fintel data shows 29.7% of the float short and a cost to borrow of 20%.

GameStop Corp: Video game retailer GameStop Corp GME is no stranger to being a short squeeze candidate. The stock remains in the fifth place position on the leaderboard for the week with data showing 24.1% of the float short and a cost to borrow of 98.3%. Short interest and the cost to borrow are both up from last week’s 23.8% and 50% respectively. A continued increase in the short interest and cost to borrow could move GameStop further up the leaderboard.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: FintelFintel short squeezeShort Squeezeshort squeeze candidatesshorts squeeze ideasNewsPenny StocksSmall CapTrading Ideas