Tesla Inc TSLA said on Sunday that its high-efficiency particulate absorbing (HEPA) air filter used in its electric vehicles can rid nearly all of the airborne particles from inside the cars.

What Happened: Austin, Texas-based Tesla said that the HEPA filter that it uses in the HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning) firmware for its Model S, X, and Y can remove over 99.97% of dust, pollen, mold, bacteria, and any airborne particles.

HEPA filters are heavy-duty filters used in commercial establishments including hospitals and the aerospace industry.

Tesla shared a minute-long demo clip of how the HEPA filter keeps the air inside the Tesla cabin clean.

HEPA air filter in Model Y, S and X removes >99.97% of dust, pollen, mold, bacteria and any airborne particles pic.twitter.com/I8yCOCPbN2 — Tesla (@Tesla) June 5, 2022

Why It Matters: CEO Elon Musk had last year said that most people are not aware that Tesla cars have “10X better” air purification system than any other car.

Musk has last year said Tesla is working on new HVAC firmware that will further lower the already quiet cabin noise.

The billionaire entrepreneur at the company's Battery Day event last year said that he plans to make “super-efficient home HVAC with HEPA filters someday.”

Price Action: Tesla closed 9.2% lower at $703.5 on Friday.

