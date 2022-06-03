HSN Unveils New Home Collection Blending Traditional Farmhouse Feel With Modern Touches

by

livestream shopping brand HSN launched Emryn House, a vintage look farmhouse décor with a modern twist. HSN is set to expand its private-label portfolio with two more home brands later in 2022.

The Emryn House collection includes sheets, comforters, quilts, throw blankets, decorative pillows, bed skirts, faux plants, lanterns, wall hangings, flameless candles, furniture, wreaths, and mirror lamps, has pricing ranging from $39.95 to $229.95.

HSN currently houses a portfolio of 14 private label brands across categories from home and culinary to tech.

Price Action: QRTEA shares are trading lower by 1.98% at $3.72 on the last check Friday.

