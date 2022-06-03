HSN Unveils New Home Collection Blending Traditional Farmhouse Feel With Modern Touches

- Qurate Retail Inc's QRTEA livestream shopping brand HSN launched Emryn House, a vintage look farmhouse décor with a modern twist.
- HSN is set to expand its private-label portfolio with two more home brands later in 2022.
- The Emryn House collection includes sheets, comforters, quilts, throw blankets, decorative pillows, bed skirts, faux plants, lanterns, wall hangings, flameless candles, furniture, wreaths, and mirror lamps, has pricing ranging from $39.95 to $229.95.
- HSN currently houses a portfolio of 14 private label brands across categories from home and culinary to tech.
- Price Action: QRTEA shares are trading lower by 1.98% at $3.72 on the last check Friday.
