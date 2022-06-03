ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Marriott Suspends All Operations In Russia - Read The Latest Update

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 3, 2022 12:54 PM | 1 min read
  • Marriott International Inc MAR said it has decided to suspend all international operations in Russia.
  • The decision comes as the newly announced restrictions by the U.S., U.K., and the European Union will make it impossible to continue operations or franchise hotels in the Russian market.
  • The hotel chain has been operating in the Russian market for twenty-five years.
  • On March 10, the company decided to close the corporate office in Moscow and pause the opening of upcoming hotels and future hotel development and investment in Russia.
  • RelatedMarriott Closes Moscow Office, Halts Investments In Russia
  • Price Action: MAR shares are trading lower by 0.14% at $174.18 on the last check Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsConsumer DiscretionaryHotels, Resorts & Cruise LinesNewsGeneral