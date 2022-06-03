Marriott Suspends All Operations In Russia - Read The Latest Update

- Marriott International Inc MAR said it has decided to suspend all international operations in Russia.
- The decision comes as the newly announced restrictions by the U.S., U.K., and the European Union will make it impossible to continue operations or franchise hotels in the Russian market.
- The hotel chain has been operating in the Russian market for twenty-five years.
- On March 10, the company decided to close the corporate office in Moscow and pause the opening of upcoming hotels and future hotel development and investment in Russia.
- Related: Marriott Closes Moscow Office, Halts Investments In Russia
- Price Action: MAR shares are trading lower by 0.14% at $174.18 on the last check Friday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.