Hyatt Picks This Apple Leisure Group Executive To Succeed Long-Serving Peter Fulton

- Hyatt Hotels Corp H has appointed Javier Águila as the group President for Europe, Africa & Middle East (EAME) region.
- Águila succeeds Peter Fulton, who is slated to retire after a 39-year career at Hyatt.
- Águila will officially assume the role in the next several months.
- Águila is an internal successor, hailing from Apple Leisure Group (ALG), which Hyatt acquired in 2021.
- Price Action: H shares are trading higher by 1.62% at $90.40 on the last check Thursday.
