Hyatt Picks This Apple Leisure Group Executive To Succeed Long-Serving Peter Fulton

Hyatt Hotels Corp H has appointed Javier Águila as the group President for Europe, Africa & Middle East (EAME) region.

Águila will officially assume the role in the next several months.

the next several months. Águila is an internal successor, hailing from Apple Leisure Group (ALG), which Hyatt acquired in 2021.

Price Action: H shares are trading higher by 1.62% at $90.40 on the last check Thursday.

