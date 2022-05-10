QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Hyatt Hotels Q1 Earnings Top Estimates; RevPAR Strengthens Further In April

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 10, 2022 10:26 AM | 1 min read
  • Hyatt Hotels Corp H reported first-quarter FY22 revenues of $1.27 billion, beating the consensus of $1.1 billion.
  • Comparable system-wide RevPAR increased 107% to $93.98. System-wide Net Rooms Growth was 18.6%.
  • Selling, general, and administrative expenses increased 16.8% to $111 million.
  • The company held $1.3 billion in cash and equivalents as of March 31, 2022.
  • Adjusted EBITDA rose to $169 million versus an adjusted EBITDA loss of $(20) million last year.
  • Adjusted EPS loss of $(0.33) beat the analyst consensus of $(0.36).
  • Outlook: Hyatt expects FY22 capital expenditure to be $210 million.
  • The company expects to grow net rooms by approximately 6.0%.
  • "Our outlook remains very optimistic for the remainder of the year with system-wide RevPAR in April accelerating further from March," said CEO Mark S. Hoplamazian.
  • Price Action: H shares are trading higher by 4.76% at $83.59 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsEarningsNewsGuidance