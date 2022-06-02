mPhase Lists Initial EV Charging Locations In Florida Amid Intensifying EV Rivalry

by

mPhase Technologies, Inc XDSL completed selecting sites for the first five mPower EV charging locations in the State of Florida.

completed selecting sites for the first five mPower EV charging locations in the State of Florida. The sites consisted of two gas stations, two supermarkets, and one deli property.

The initial locations for the sites were in Fort Myers, Orlando, Palm Bay, Palm Coast, and Scottsmoor.

The sites will likely have an average of four level 2 chargers branded under the mPower name.

The strategic selection across the mPower network is concentrated on sites with nearness to high traffic roadways, affiliation with major regional and national brands, and onsite amenities like restaurants, car washes, and convenience stores.

The first Florida sites feature two leading gas station brands, Mobil and BP, along with a Stuckey's deli and two Maxx Foods supermarkets.

The site inspection will likely begin within a week, with installation to follow.

The move is well-timed with the intensifying EV war between Tesla, Inc TSLA and other automakers.

