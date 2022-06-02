After Facebook, Could Politics Be Next For Sheryl Sandberg?

Ever since Sheryl Sandberg said she would be stepping down as Facebook parent Meta Platforms, Inc's META chief operating officer, rumor mills have been working overtime on what the next phase of her career would herald.

Philanthropy Focus: Sandberg suggested that she would focus more on her foundation and philanthropic work through her Sheryl Sandberg & Dave Goldberg Family Foundation, named after herself and her deceased husband and former Insider Monkey CEO, Dave Goldberg.

The foundation works for the cause of women and helps companies build inclusive workplaces and helps people build resilience and find meaning in the face of adversity.

Sandberg also hinted she might want more personal time, as she plans to marry marketing executive Tom Bernthal this summer and parent their five children.

Political Ambitions? Sandberg could pursue a career in politics, given her success in the corporate world, her hugely successful book, and a "compelling personal story," Business Insider said, citing political observers.

Her use of the phrase, "critical moment for women," in her Facebook post could be connected to the Supreme Court's imminent decision to end women's abortion rights, the report said.

According to Business Insider, which cited Politico, Sandberg was considered as a possible Treasury Secretary if Hillary Clinton had won her 2016 presidential bid.

Other sources suggested she may be aspiring to replace 88-year-old California Senator Dianne Feinstein's seat or aim for the open U.S. Senate seat vacated by Vice President Kamala Harris in 2020, the report added.

But she could also be past the optimum time to launch a political career, Business Insider said, citing a source from the Democratic Party.

Tech analyst and Loup Funds co-founder Gene Munster said Sandberg's departure from Meta was negative for the company.

"When a key person steps away in a time of change, investors don't like that," he said.

When Sandberg released her book nine years ago, it was rumored that she wanted to run for office, Munster said.

"It's a different political environment today, but I think she wants to do something in politics."

Price Action: Meta shares closed Wednesday's session 2.58% lower at $188.64, according to Benzinga Pro data.