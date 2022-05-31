Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc’s FB Class A common stock will start trading with a new ticker soon.

What Happened: The Mark Zuckerberg-led company will debut its new ticker symbol, ”META," on June 9, 2022, when the market opens.

META will replace the social network and metaverse behemoth’s current symbol “FB”' on the same day, according to a statement.

Why It Matters: Meta said FB has the company’s ticker since its initial public offering in 2012 and the new symbol aligns with its rebranding announced on October 28, 2021.

At the time, the company said it was changing its name to encompass its full investment in growth through the metaverse. Zuckerberg said on the move, “From now on, we’re going to be metaverse-first, not Facebook-first.”

Meta Platforms reported earnings per share of $3.67 missing estimates of $3.84 in February.

Price Action: On Tuesday, Meta Platforms shares closed 0.8% lower at $193.64 in the regular session and rose 0.4% in the after-hours trading, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

