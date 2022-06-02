Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management on Wednesday further raised its exposure in Coinbase Global Inc COIN as it scooped up 17,382 shares, estimated to be worth $1.19 million, in the cryptocurrency exchange.

Shares of the cryptocurrency exchange platform closed 12.1% lower at $68.6 on Wednesday. The stock is down 72.6% year-to-date.

Coinbase allows the trading of cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin BTC/USD, Ethereum ETH/USD and Dogecoin DOGE/USD.

Bitcoin, the biggest cryptocurrency, slipped 0.39% lower at press time to $29,671.8 over the last 24 hours.

Crypto-linked stocks such as Block Inc SQ and Silvergate Capital Corp SQ came under pressure on Wednesday as JP Morgan Chase & Co JPM CEO Jamie Dimon expressed concerns about an impending quantitative tightening storm.

"You’d better brace yourself," Dimon said, noting that he's preparing JPMorgan for an economic "hurricane."

Block and Silvergate closed down 6.4% and 9%, respectively.

Ark Invest owns shares in Coinbase via three of its six actively traded ETFs: the Ark Innovation ETF ARKK, Ark Fintech Innovation ETF ARKF, and Ark Next Generation Internet ETF ARKW.

The three ETFs held 8.11 million shares, worth $633.4 million, in Coinbase prior to Wednesday’s trade.

