Cathie Wood Scoops Up $9M More In This Crypto-Linked Stock

by Rachit Vats, Benzinga Staff Writer 
May 27, 2022 6:32 AM | 1 min read

Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management on Thursday scooped up more shares in Coinbase Global Inc COIN as it continued raising its exposure to the cryptocurrency exchange.

Ark Invest bought 127,210 shares — estimated to be worth $8.88 million— in Coinbase.

Shares of the cryptocurrency exchange platform closed 4% higher at $69.8 on Thursday. The stock is down 72.2% year-to-date.

Coinbase allows the trading of cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin BTC/USDEthereum ETH/USD and Dogecoin DOGE/USD.

The Tesla Inc TSLA and cryptocurrency bull has filed another application for its physical Bitcoin ETF, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The regulator had previously rejected Ark Invest’s application, and Wood had said then that the investment firm would reapply.

See Also: Cathie Wood: SEC Rejecting ARK Invest Spot Bitcoin ETF 'Makes No Sense'

Bitcoin, the biggest cryptocurrency, slipped lower at press time to $28,868.8 over the last 24 hours.  

Ark Invest owns shares in Coinbase via three of its six actively traded ETFs: the Ark Innovation ETF ARKK, the Ark Fintech Innovation ETF ARKF, and the Ark Next Generation Internet ETF ARKW.

The three ETFs held 7.86 million shares, worth $528.5 million, in Coinbase prior to Thursday’s trade.

