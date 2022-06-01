ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Jotun Picks Emerson To Automate Manufacturing Plants

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
June 1, 2022 12:49 PM | 1 min read
  • Emerson Electric Co. EMR established a framework agreement with paint manufacturer Jotun to automate and digitalize global manufacturing facilities.
  • The five-year agreement will allow Jotun to use Emerson's digital technology to improve all elements of manufacturing automation in new factories as well as select upgrades in some of its 39 current factories worldwide.
  • Jotun is a manufacturer of decorative paints and marine, protective, and powder coatings.
  • Emerson will implement automation software and technology to help the paint manufacturer increase throughput and quality and reduce operating costs.
  • Price Action: EMR shares are trading lower by 0.63% at $88.11 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsContracts