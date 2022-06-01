Jotun Picks Emerson To Automate Manufacturing Plants

by

established a framework agreement with paint manufacturer Jotun to automate and digitalize global manufacturing facilities. The five-year agreement will allow Jotun to use Emerson's digital technology to improve all elements of manufacturing automation in new factories as well as select upgrades in some of its 39 current factories worldwide.

Jotun is a manufacturer of decorative paints and marine, protective, and powder coatings.

Emerson will implement automation software and technology to help the paint manufacturer increase throughput and quality and reduce operating costs.

Price Action: EMR shares are trading lower by 0.63% at $88.11 on the last check Wednesday.

