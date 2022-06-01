Caesars, NYRA Bets Launch New Horse Racing App

by

online gaming division Caesars Sportsbook and NYRA Bets LLC, the official online wagering platform of the New York Racing Association, have launched a new horse racing account wagering app. The Caesars Raceboo app is officially live in Florida and Ohio, with plans to add additional states throughout the year.

Caesars Racebook utilizes the NYRA Bets platform to provide bettors with pari-mutuel wagering on premier horse racing content from more than 250 tracks worldwide.

The partnership enables Caesars to further expand into horse racing, which generated $12.2 billion in pari-mutuel wagering handle in 2021.

Price Action: CZR shares are trading lower by 2.24% at $49.05 on the last check Wednesday.

