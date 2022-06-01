Caesars, NYRA Bets Launch New Horse Racing App

- Caesars Entertainment Inc's CZR online gaming division Caesars Sportsbook and NYRA Bets LLC, the official online wagering platform of the New York Racing Association, have launched a new horse racing account wagering app.
- The Caesars Raceboo app is officially live in Florida and Ohio, with plans to add additional states throughout the year.
- Caesars Racebook utilizes the NYRA Bets platform to provide bettors with pari-mutuel wagering on premier horse racing content from more than 250 tracks worldwide.
- The partnership enables Caesars to further expand into horse racing, which generated $12.2 billion in pari-mutuel wagering handle in 2021.
- Price Action: CZR shares are trading lower by 2.24% at $49.05 on the last check Wednesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BriefsNewsSports BettingGeneral