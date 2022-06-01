ñol

Caesars, NYRA Bets Launch New Horse Racing App

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 1, 2022 11:18 AM | 1 min read
  • Caesars Entertainment Inc's CZR online gaming division Caesars Sportsbook and NYRA Bets LLC, the official online wagering platform of the New York Racing Association, have launched a new horse racing account wagering app.
  • The Caesars Raceboo app is officially live in Florida and Ohio, with plans to add additional states throughout the year.
  • Caesars Racebook utilizes the NYRA Bets platform to provide bettors with pari-mutuel wagering on premier horse racing content from more than 250 tracks worldwide.
  • The partnership enables Caesars to further expand into horse racing, which generated $12.2 billion in pari-mutuel wagering handle in 2021.
  • Price Action: CZR shares are trading lower by 2.24% at $49.05 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsSports BettingGeneral