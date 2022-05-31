Here's Why CarGurus Made It To Needham's Conviction List

- Needham analyst Chris Pierce reiterated a Buy rating and $40 (53.4% upside) target post-CarGurus, Inc's CARG Investor Day and added it to the Needham Conviction List (replacing ACV Auctions Inc ACVA).
- Pierce cited increased confidence in the growth of the dealer-facing subscription business and multiple tailwinds supporting share gains in wholesale.
- He saw better monetization of consumer traffic as CARG moved down the funnel further into (asset-light) digital retailing.
- Pierce viewed CARG's combination of growth and profitability favorably.
- Price Action: CARG shares traded lower by 2.46% at $25.16 on the last check Tuesday.
