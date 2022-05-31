ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Here's Why JPMorgan Sees Meta As Broadcom's Next Billion-Dollar Customer

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
May 31, 2022 12:10 PM | 1 min read
  • Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc FB looks to use Broadcom Inc's AVGO custom chips to build its metaverse hardware, becoming the chipmaker's next billion-dollar ASIC customer, J.P. Morgan analysts said.
  • The analysts saw application-specific integrated circuit chips drive approximately $2 billion to $2.5 billion in revenue for Broadcom in 2022, aided by its deals with Meta and partnerships with Alphabet Inc GOOG GOOGL and Microsoft Corp MSFT.
  • Analyst Harlan Sur believed the wins were primarily at 5-nm and 3-nm and will power Meta's metaverse hardware architecture that it will deploy over the next few years.
  • "Near-term ASIC program pipeline is strong as we believe Broadcom will be ramping Meta/Facebook and Microsoft ASICs this year," Sur added.
  • Sur saw Meta emerge as Broadcom's next $1 billion-a-year ASIC customer over the next three to four years after Google.
  • Broadcom and Google have co-developed Google's custom chip used for machine learning tasks since 2016, and JPM estimates the chips to be worth over $1.3 billion in 2022.
  • Price Action: AVGO shares traded higher by 0.11% at $583.92 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsAnalyst RatingsTech