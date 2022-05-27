ñol

Read How Analysts Reacted To Jack In The Box's Q2 Results

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 27, 2022 3:02 PM | 1 min read
  • Analysts lowered the price target of Jack In The Box Inc JACK following the company's Q2 results.
  • Wedbush analyst Nick Setyan lowered the price target to $90 (35% upside) from $110 and maintained Outperform rating on the stock.
  • The analyst thinks JACK's current valuation discounts an overly pessimistic view of the management's ability to successfully integrate the Del Taco acquisition and achieve unit growth acceleration and sustained SSS growth over the longer term across both brands.
  • Baird analyst David Tarantino lowered the price target to $77 (16% upside) from $92 and kept a Neutral rating on the shares.
  • Truist analyst Jake Bartlett reduced the price target to $107 (61% upside) from $130 but kept a Buy rating on the shares.
  • Deutsche Bank analyst Brian Mullan lowered JACK's price target to $86 (29% upside) from $108 but kept a Buy rating on the shares.
  • Credit Suisse analyst Lauren Siberman reduced the price target to $84 (26% upside) from $99 and kept an Underperform rating on the shares.
  • Morgan Stanley analyst John Glass decreased the company's price target to $89 (34% upside) from $98 and kept an Equal-Weight rating on the shares.
  • Price Action: JACK shares are trading lower by 3.31% at $66.59 on the last check Friday.

