5 Value Stocks In The Basic Materials Sector

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 27, 2022 11:39 AM | 1 min read

What are Value Stocks?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the basic materials sector:

  1. Orion Engineered Carbons OEC - P/E: 8.17
  2. GoldMining GLDG - P/E: 2.39
  3. Huntsman HUN - P/E: 6.72
  4. Mercer Intl MERC - P/E: 3.85
  5. Cemex CX - P/E: 8.65

Orion Engineered Carbons's earnings per share for Q1 sits at $0.57, whereas in Q4, they were at 0.17. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 0.56%, which has increased by 0.04% from last quarter's yield of 0.52%.

Most recently, GoldMining reported earnings per share at $-0.02, whereas in Q4 earnings per share sat at $0.03. Huntsman's earnings per share for Q1 sits at $1.19, whereas in Q4, they were at 0.95. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 2.39%, which has increased by 0.08% from last quarter's yield of 2.31%.

This quarter, Mercer Intl experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was $1.12 in Q4 and is now $1.34. Its most recent dividend yield is at 1.9%, which has decreased by 0.42% from 2.32% in the previous quarter.

Cemex saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.15 in Q4 to $0.13 now.

The Significance: A value stock may need some time to rebound from its undervalued position. The risk of investing in a value stock is that this emergence may never materialize.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-VSNews