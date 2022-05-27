McDonald's Shareholders Vote For Civil Rights Audit: Bloomberg

- McDonald’s Corp MCD investors have voted in favor of a proposal for an independent civil-rights audit, Bloomberg reported.
- The civil rights audit was the only shareholder proposal to gain the backing of a majority of votes cast at McDonald’s annual meeting. About 52% of votes were in favor of the audit and 47% against.
- A group of Black franchisees has demanded that the company should aid its minority franchisees who face discrimination in pay on the basis of gender and color.
- The shareholders voted to re-elect all twelve McDonald’s board members. The preliminary results also indicate that Carl Icahn's two nominees received approximately 1% of the company's outstanding shares and were not elected to the McDonald's Board.
- Price Action: MCD shares closed higher by 1.71% at $248.19 on Thursday.
- Photo Via Wikimedia Commons
