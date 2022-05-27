McDonald's Shareholders Vote For Civil Rights Audit: Bloomberg

by

McDonald’s Corp MCD investors have voted in favor of a proposal for an independent civil-rights audit, Bloomberg reported.

investors have voted in favor of a proposal for an independent civil-rights audit, Bloomberg reported. The civil rights audit was the only shareholder proposal to gain the backing of a majority of votes cast at McDonald’s annual meeting. About 52% of votes were in favor of the audit and 47% against.

A group of Black franchisees has demanded that the company should aid its minority franchisees who face discrimination in pay on the basis of gender and color.

The shareholders voted to re-elect all twelve McDonald’s board members. The preliminary results also indicate that Carl Icahn's two nominees received approximately 1% of the company's outstanding shares and were not elected to the McDonald's Board.

Price Action: MCD shares closed higher by 1.71% at $248.19 on Thursday.

MCD shares closed higher by 1.71% at $248.19 on Thursday. Photo Via Wikimedia Commons

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.