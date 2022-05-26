Why Apyx Medical Shares Are Trading Higher Today?

by

has FDA received 510(k) clearance for the use of the Renuvion Dermal Handpiece for specific dermal resurfacing procedures. The Renuvion Dermal Handpiece is indicated for dermatological procedures to treat moderate to severe wrinkles and rhytides, limited to patients with Fitzpatrick skin types I, II, or III.

The company expects to begin a limited launch of Renuvion for this indication in Q3 of 2022, to enter full commercialization by the end of 2022.

"We are very pleased to receive FDA 510(k) clearance with a specific clinical indication that enables Apyx Medical to market and sell our Renuvion Cosmetic Technology to surgeons and patients for use in approximately 200,000 wrinkle reduction procedures performed in the U.S. annually," said Charlie Goodwin, President & CEO.

Price Action: APYX shares are up 41.9% at $5.25 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

