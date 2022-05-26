GameStop Corp GME is dishing out some major discounts for Sony Group Corp’s SONY PlayStation “Days of Play” event.

What Happened: The event is due to take place between May 25 and June 8 this year. On offer are GameStop discounts on select PlayStation 4 and 5 games such as “Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves” and “MLB The Show 22.”

The discounts also extend to PS5 DualSense Controllers, which are going for $59.99 against the regular price of $69.99 to $74.99.

GameStop is offering the PS5 PULSE 3D Wireless headset at $89.99, and without a discount at $99.99.

Why It Matters: Days of Play discounts are also available through Sony’s PlayStation Direct website, where shoppers can pick the DualSense Wireless controller for $59.99.

Sony is retailing Marvel’s Iron Man VR Bundle for $249.99 against the regular $349.99 it charges. GameStop is offering it for $249 as part of its Days of Play push.

PlayStation 5 exclusive titles such as "MLB The Show 22" are up for grabs at $49.99 and "Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves" at $29.99. GameStop’s prices match those of Sony Direct on these titles.

Price Action: On Wednesday, GameStop shares shot up 29.2% to $115.17 in the after-hours trading after closing 0.9% lower at $114.15 in the regular session, according to Benzinga Pro data.

