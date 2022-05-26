ñol

GameStop Is Dishing Out Big Discounts During This Special Playstation Event

by Shivdeep Dhaliwal, Benzinga Staff Writer 
May 26, 2022 2:33 AM | 1 min read
GameStop Is Dishing Out Big Discounts During This Special Playstation Event

GameStop Corp GME is dishing out some major discounts for Sony Group Corp’s SONY PlayStation “Days of Play” event.

What Happened: The event is due to take place between May 25 and June 8 this year. On offer are GameStop discounts on select PlayStation 4 and 5 games such as “Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves” and “MLB The Show 22.”

The discounts also extend to PS5 DualSense Controllers, which are going for $59.99 against the regular price of $69.99 to $74.99. 

GameStop is offering the PS5 PULSE 3D Wireless headset at $89.99, and without a discount at $99.99.

See Also: How To Buy GameStop (GME) Shares

Why It Matters: Days of Play discounts are also available through Sony’s PlayStation Direct website, where shoppers can pick the DualSense Wireless controller for $59.99.

Sony is retailing Marvel’s Iron Man VR Bundle for $249.99 against the regular $349.99 it charges. GameStop is offering it for $249 as part of its Days of Play push. 

PlayStation 5 exclusive titles such as "MLB The Show 22" are up for grabs at $49.99 and "Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves" at $29.99. GameStop’s prices match those of Sony Direct on these titles.

Price Action: On Wednesday, GameStop shares shot up 29.2% to $115.17 in the after-hours trading after closing 0.9% lower at $114.15 in the regular session, according to Benzinga Pro data. 

Read Next: Fancy A PlayStation 5 In Pink Or Purple? Sony About To Make It Happen

 

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Consumer TechMeme StocksPlayStationstonksGamingNewsTechGeneral